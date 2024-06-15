More than 2,000 Ukrainians applied to join the army as part of the Be Yourself campaign

Over the three days of the "Be Yourself" campaign, more than 2,000 citizens have sent resumes to join the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement, UNN reports .

Between June 11 and 14, 2,420 new responses from citizens were received through the army.gov.ua portal in partnership with Lobby X reported the Ministry of Defense.

The agency said that in terms of areas, the largest number of resumes were received for vacancies in UAV units (232 responses to 115 vacancies) and intelligence (208 responses to 54 vacancies).

In addition, during this period, 115 new vacancies were added to the portal and four new divisions were created.

In March, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began recruiting according to a new algorithm - through recruitment. This mechanism, unlike mobilization, allows candidates to get into the chosen unit after an interview and tests. Conventional mobilization through the military commissariat does not provide such an opportunity, and often the future unit of service, as well as the specialty, remain unknown to the recruit.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a social advertising campaign "Be Yourself".

The initiative is aimed at attracting Ukrainians to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of each citizen's personal contribution to the country's national security and defense.

In particular, as part of the campaign, citizens have the opportunity to join the Armed Forces by choosing a vacancy on army.gov.ua or visiting recruitment centers for advice.

