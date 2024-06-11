More than 200 successful restoration projects implemented in Irpen in two years - Mayor

Today, Irpen, in the Kiev region, is one of the leaders in reconstruction in Ukraine. Over the past two years, the city has managed to implement more than 200 successful restoration projects. This was stated by the mayor of Irpen Alexander Markushin during a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024, the correspondent of UNN reports .

Irpen is currently one of the leaders in reconstruction in Ukraine, and we managed to do this thanks to a corporation between Ukrainian and international partners, organizations, and foundations. Over the past two years, we have implemented more than 200 successful projects in our city. This is, of course, thanks to state support, thanks to the financing of the Kiev RMA, and of course our partners Markushin said.

He noted that Irpen is the most damaged city in the Kiev region.

"70% of damage and destruction. Kindergartens, schools, and all critical infrastructure were damaged. In our city there was no water, no electricity, no gas, mobile communication did not work," Markushin added.

He also noted that 150 destroyed private houses and 20 high-rise buildings were dismantled in the city.

Recall

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that it will be possible to restore the entire energy sector of the country only after the end of the war, no one forces Ukrainians abroad to return back and yet, the country needs people to restore infrastructure.