Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

More than 200 successful restoration projects implemented in Irpen in two years - Mayor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13659 views

Over the past two years, Irpen, one of the most affected cities in the Kiev region, has implemented more than 200 successful restoration projects, making it a leader in reconstruction in Ukraine.

Today, Irpen, in the Kiev region, is one of the leaders in reconstruction in Ukraine. Over the past two years, the city has managed to implement more than 200 successful restoration projects. This was stated by the mayor of Irpen Alexander Markushin during a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024, the correspondent of UNN reports .

Irpen is currently one of the leaders in reconstruction in Ukraine, and we managed to do this thanks to a corporation between Ukrainian and international partners, organizations, and foundations. Over the past two years, we have implemented more than 200 successful projects in our city. This is, of course, thanks to state support, thanks to the financing of the Kiev RMA, and of course our partners 

Markushin said.

He noted that Irpen is the most damaged city in the Kiev region.

"70% of damage and destruction. Kindergartens, schools, and all critical infrastructure were damaged. In our city there was no water, no electricity, no gas, mobile communication did not work," Markushin added.

He also noted that 150 destroyed private houses and 20 high-rise buildings were dismantled in the city.

Recall

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that it will be possible to restore the entire energy sector of the country only after the end of the war, no one forces Ukrainians abroad to return back and yet, the country needs people to restore infrastructure.

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

