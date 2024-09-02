More than 2 million students started the school year offline - Zelenskyy

More than 2 million schoolchildren started the school year offline and another 1 million in a mixed format. More than 10 thousand schools have also started working offline. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Zaporizhzhia during the regional educational forum “Creating the Future Together”, UNN reports.

Details

More than 2 million schoolchildren started the school year offline and another million in a mixed format. Today, more than 10,000 schools are operating offline. Due to the proximity to the frontline or the border with Russia, some communities are not yet able to return to full-time education. But we are doing our best to ensure that as many schools as possible can still operate. And the security component is the foundation of our new policy of guaranteeing educational opportunities in Ukraine - Zelensky said.

He noted that it is primarily about the availability of shelters that allow schools to work offline. This applies to the regions bordering the combat zone and to the entire territory of Ukraine that suffers from Russian strikes.

The President emphasized that the government had clear instructions to build shelters and provide schools with buses. First, the transport is to be transferred to the frontline and border regions, but the goal is to provide all of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in cooperation with communities, must also do everything to fully implement the Safe School program. This means police officers on duty, metal detector frames at the entrance, and a quick response to any incidents.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was creating a program of guaranteed free meals for children in grades one through four. UAH 5.8 billion has been allocated to implement this initiative through a subvention to the Ministry of Education and Science.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof attended the first thematic lesson at a school in Zaporizhzhia.