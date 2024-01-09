ukenru
Over 16,000 courses for free treatment for viral hepatitis C will be distributed in the regions of Ukraine

Over 16,000 courses for free treatment for viral hepatitis C will be distributed in the regions of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27694 views

Every patient can take a quick test at their family doctor free of charge. The test detects antibodies to HBV on average from the fourth to sixth week after infection.

16,160 courses for the free treatment of viral hepatitis C have been distributed among the regions of Ukraine, which is 92% of the total need for 2023. This is reported by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Details

In December last year, the redistribution of medicines in the middle of the regions began to facilitate the "patient route", which will continue until the end of the month. The remaining 8% of medicines will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of February.

In particular, in the second half of 2023, 1 330 healthcare facilities in different regions were involved in the screening and treatment of viral hepatitis. It was these healthcare facilities that received the supply of drugs and test kits for HBV and HCV screening procured from the state budget.

One case of hepatitis A recorded in Kyiv region21.11.23, 10:08 • 21621 view

We are talking about 1.4 million test kits for HCV screening: 727,360 tests for detection of viral hepatitis C and 670,420 tests for detection of viral hepatitis B were delivered to all regions of Ukraine. Taken together, these steps allowed us to reach more than 3,500 patients with viral hepatitis B and 16,000 patients with viral hepatitis C with treatment

- the Ministry of Health summarized.

Addendum

The Ministry of Health emphasized that patients can take a quick test at their family doctor for free. It detects antibodies to viral hepatitis on average from the fourth to sixth week after infection. The accuracy of this test is approximately 99%.

To get diagnosed or start treatment, you need to visit your family doctor or the nearest outpatient clinic. The doctor will then provide a referral to a specialized institution. There you can undergo additional examinations or treatment.

The Ministry of Health has organized almost 200 medical evacuations to European clinics since the beginning of the Great War23.11.23, 01:44 • 18723 views

The Ministry also reminded of the "patient route" if treatment is denied:

  • if you report the absence of medicines in a healthcare facility, you should contact the chief physician to clarify the information and find out the reason;
  • if the chief physician cannot provide information, you should contact the structural unit for health care in your region;
  • if treatment was denied at the level of the structural unit for health care - you should report this to the specialists of the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine by officially contacting [email protected].

If it is not possible to receive medications in the region of residence and if there are no leftover medications, the patient can apply to healthcare facilities in other regions. Information on available drug stocks is posted on the CPH website at the link.

Recall

In 2023 , 585 organ transplants were performed in Ukraine, which indicates an increase in the number of different types of transplants and the inclusion of transplant packages in the national healthcare program.

