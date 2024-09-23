More than 1,500 Hasidic pilgrims have already arrived in Uman, and a special entry regime is in effect from today

In Uman, Cherkasy region, a special regime of entry and movement in the city has been introduced due to the arrival of Hasidic pilgrims for Rosh Hashanah. More than 1,500 pilgrims have already arrived, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

"Uman. As of today, a special regime for entry/exit and movement around the city has been introduced. In fact, the control procedures are the same as last year. We have slightly strengthened our technical capabilities. Our security and defense forces are working in an enhanced mode. Despite the warnings, today we have more than 1,500 pilgrims," said Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, on Monday.

According to him, the whole range of measures being implemented is for the safety of local residents and visitors. "I ask you to treat this with understanding," he said.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Hasidim to refrain from going on a pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hashanah due to Russia's military aggression. If they arrive, pilgrims should take into account the restrictions of martial law and possible complications of their stay.