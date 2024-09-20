Rosh Hashanah celebrations: security measures to be strengthened in Uman from Monday

In the city of Uman, Cherkasy region, security measures will be strengthened during the stay of pilgrims to celebrate Rosh Hashanah from September 23. This was stated by the head of the Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets, reports UNN.

Details

Starting Monday, September 23, we are stepping up security measures in the city. As in previous years, a special regime of entry and exit and movement of citizens will be in effect - said Ihor Taburets.

In particular, vehicles will be banned from entering:

from the M-30 highway to the city of Uman, on Derevianka Street (the base of Standard Construction LLC);

from the M-30 highway to Uman, on Horikhova Street;



from Rodnykivka village to Uman, on Pavlova Street



The traffic on such streets will be ensured with enhanced control and access control:

entrance from the M-30 highway to Uman, on Derevianka Street;

entrance from the M-05 highway to the city of Uman, to Internatsionalna Street;



Entrance from the village. Horodetske (Palanska territorial community) to Uman, at the intersection of Horodetska Street and Maksyma Zalizniak Street;



entrance from the M-30 highway to the city of Uman, on Mykhailivska Street;



entrance from the M-30 highway to Uman on Vokzalna Street;



entrance from Rodnykivka village (Palanska territorial community) to Uman, on Kyivska street;



at the entrance from the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway to Uman, on Vyzvolyteliv Street, for Hasidim only.



Also, the sale of alcoholic beverages, fireworks and pyrotechnics is prohibited in the pilgrimage neighborhood. I ask you to treat all events with understanding. This is a necessity. Because the safety of Uman residents and pilgrims is a constant priority during the upcoming Rosh Hashanah - summarizes Stool.

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Hasidim to refrain from going to Uman for Rosh Hashanah due to Russia's military aggression. If they arrive, pilgrims should take into account the restrictions of martial law and possible complications of their stay.