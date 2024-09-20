Rosh Hashanah celebrations: security measures to be strengthened in Uman from Monday

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109925 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113825 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184592 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146662 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148491 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141036 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190983 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112248 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180601 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104921 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 54696 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 44699 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 72554 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 45959 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 41894 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184587 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190983 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180600 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207709 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196288 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146502 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146015 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150392 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141496 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158111 views
Rosh Hashanah celebrations: security measures to be strengthened in Uman from Monday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14687 views

Starting September 23, security measures will be tightened in Uman due to the Hasidic Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage. Vehicular traffic will be restricted, checkpoints will be set up, and the sale of alcohol in the pilgrimage area will be banned.

In the city of Uman, Cherkasy region, security measures will be strengthened during the stay of pilgrims to celebrate Rosh Hashanah from September 23. This was stated by the head of the Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets, reports UNN.

Details

Starting Monday, September 23, we are stepping up security measures in the city. As in previous years, a special regime of entry and exit and movement of citizens will be in effect

- said Ihor Taburets. 

In particular, vehicles will be banned from entering:

  • from the M-30 highway to the city of Uman, on Derevianka Street (the base of Standard Construction LLC);
  • from the M-30 highway to Uman, on Horikhova Street;
  • from Rodnykivka village to Uman, on Pavlova Street

Additional checkpoints, road signs, and an operational headquarters: Cherkasy region prepares for Hasidic pilgrimage10.09.24, 19:16 • 18826 views

The traffic on such streets will be ensured with enhanced control and access control:

  • entrance from the M-30 highway to Uman, on Derevianka Street;
  •  entrance from the M-05 highway to the city of Uman, to Internatsionalna Street;
  • Entrance from the village. Horodetske (Palanska territorial community) to Uman, at the intersection of Horodetska Street and Maksyma Zalizniak Street;
  •  entrance from the M-30 highway to the city of Uman, on Mykhailivska Street;
  • entrance from the M-30 highway to Uman on Vokzalna Street;
  • entrance from Rodnykivka village (Palanska territorial community) to Uman, on Kyivska street;
  • at the entrance from the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway to Uman, on Vyzvolyteliv Street, for Hasidim only.

Also, the sale of alcoholic beverages, fireworks and pyrotechnics is prohibited in the pilgrimage neighborhood. I ask you to treat all events with understanding. This is a necessity. Because the safety of Uman residents and pilgrims is a constant priority during the upcoming Rosh Hashanah

- summarizes Stool. 

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Hasidim to refrain from going to Uman for Rosh Hashanah due to Russia's military aggression. If they arrive, pilgrims should take into account the restrictions of martial law and possible complications of their stay.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

