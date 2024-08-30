More than 14 thousand people are considered missing as a result of Russian aggression - Ombudsman

More than 14,000 people are currently missing as a result of Russian aggression. It has also been verified that almost 1700 civilians are in Russian detention centers. This was reported by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

In Ukraine, Russia has been illegally abducting and imprisoning our civilians since 2014. They are subjected to torture and sexual violence. Their relatives have no information about them. Currently, more than 14 thousand people are considered missing as a result of Russia's aggression. It has also been verified that almost 1700 civilians are being held in Russian detention facilities - Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

The Ombudsperson once again drew the attention of the international community to the abduction of civilians by Russia and called for effective steps.

