At least 1,312 Russian army soldiers who died in the war against Ukraine have been buried in occupied Crimea, UNN reports citing the Presidential Mission in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

"At least 1312 Russian army soldiers were buried. 762 of them were probably Ukrainian citizens. The number of burials may be higher, as a significant part of them take place without coverage," the statement said.

In addition, according to the Mission, at least 48 Russian servicemen from the occupied Crimea, most of whom are likely to be Ukrainian citizens, have been confirmed captured.

Guerrillas found an S-300B air defense system near the Chongar bridge at the entrance to occupied Crimea