More than 1200 Russian soldiers from occupied Crimea have been killed, Russia plans to forcibly mobilize 3000 more Crimeans - President's Office

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 38886 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100517 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162426 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135396 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141658 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138345 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179928 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111992 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170922 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104703 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140123 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139885 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 87830 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107607 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109746 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162426 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179928 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170922 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198343 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187364 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139887 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140126 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145722 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137196 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154151 views
More than 1200 Russian soldiers from occupied Crimea have been killed, Russia plans to forcibly mobilize 3000 more Crimeans - President's Office

More than 1200 Russian soldiers from occupied Crimea have been killed, Russia plans to forcibly mobilize 3000 more Crimeans - President's Office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12416 views

At least 1,241 Russian soldiers from occupied Crimea were killed in the war, 778 of them allegedly Ukrainians. Russia plans to forcibly mobilize another 3,000 Crimeans starting October 1.

At least 1,241 Russian soldiers from the temporarily occupied Crimea have been killed, 778 of them are probably Ukrainians, and Russia plans to forcibly mobilize another 3,000 Crimeans from October 1, the Representative Office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea said in a new report, UNN reports.

Details

"At least 1241 Russian army soldiers from units stationed in occupied Crimea were killed. 778 of them were probably Ukrainian citizens. The death toll may be higher, as Russia conceals its real losses," the report says.

Reportedly, "the capture of at least 40 Russian servicemen from the occupied Crimea, most of whom are probably Ukrainian citizens, has been confirmed.

"Within the framework of the so-called "autumn conscription", which will begin on October 1, Russia plans to forcibly mobilize 3,000 Crimean residents into the ranks of its army," the report says.

This is the 20th coercive campaign on the peninsula, which not only violates international law and the Geneva Convention, but also aims to suppress any resistance and change the demographic composition of the peninsula by involving men in an aggressive war against Ukraine, the Presidential Mission said.

More than 1300 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine buried in Crimea16.09.24, 22:21 • 27195 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar

