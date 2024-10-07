More than 1200 Russian soldiers from occupied Crimea have been killed, Russia plans to forcibly mobilize 3000 more Crimeans - President's Office

At least 1,241 Russian soldiers from the temporarily occupied Crimea have been killed, 778 of them are probably Ukrainians, and Russia plans to forcibly mobilize another 3,000 Crimeans from October 1, the Representative Office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea said in a new report, UNN reports.

Details

"At least 1241 Russian army soldiers from units stationed in occupied Crimea were killed. 778 of them were probably Ukrainian citizens. The death toll may be higher, as Russia conceals its real losses," the report says.

Reportedly, "the capture of at least 40 Russian servicemen from the occupied Crimea, most of whom are probably Ukrainian citizens, has been confirmed.

"Within the framework of the so-called "autumn conscription", which will begin on October 1, Russia plans to forcibly mobilize 3,000 Crimean residents into the ranks of its army," the report says.

This is the 20th coercive campaign on the peninsula, which not only violates international law and the Geneva Convention, but also aims to suppress any resistance and change the demographic composition of the peninsula by involving men in an aggressive war against Ukraine, the Presidential Mission said.

