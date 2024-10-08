More than 1200 routes: the register of international routes is open for public use in Ukraine

Access to the Register of International Public Bus Routes was launched on the Unified State Open Data Web Portal data.gov.ua.

Writes UNN with reference to the State Service for Transport Safety.

According to the press service of Ukrtransbezpeka, access to the Register of International Public Bus Routes was opened on October 8.

Published on the Unified State Web Portal of Open Data data.gov.ua, the information on all existing official routes that have permits required by the current legislation of Ukraine and the countries through/to which the bus route is operated is available.

It is noted that Ukrtransbezpeka is the manager of the published data.

You can view the Register at link.

