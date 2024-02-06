More than 1,000 people have been notified of suspicion of crimes against national security since the beginning of the full-scale invasion

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the SBI has submitted nearly 700 indictments for crimes against national security to the court. More than a thousand people are being checked for involvement in treason and collaboration. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SBI has completed and continues to investigate 2,588 criminal proceedings for crimes against national security. Among them:

1,576 criminal proceedings on high treason;

368 criminal proceedings on the fact of collaboration;



32 criminal proceedings against accomplices of the aggressor state and others.



So far, 1,003 people have reportedly been notified of suspicion. 693 indictments have been sent to court and 499 people are wanted. In addition, 1,133 people are being investigated for involvement in treason and collaboration.

In some criminal proceedings, the courts have already imposed real terms of imprisonment, the SBI said.

