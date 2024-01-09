More than 10 thousand people fell ill with flu, ARVI and COVID-19 in Kyiv over the week, ten died

In the first week of this year, more than 10,000 new cases of influenza, ARVI and COVID-19 were registered in Kyiv. Ten adults died in hospitals as a result of the disease. This was reported by the head of the KCSA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

During the first week of this year, more than 10,000 new cases of influenza and ARVI, including COVID-19, were registered in Kyiv. 50% of them are children. Ten adults died in hospitals as a result of the disease. In general, over the past 3 months, 1.9 million people in Ukraine have been ill with ARVI, flu and COVID-19 - Popko said.

He noted that the Kyiv military administration asks all Kyiv residents to follow the recommendations of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the World Health Organization - to observe the mask regime and get vaccinated.

"The most important protection against COVID-19 is a course of three vaccinations. In 2024, coronavirus vaccinations remain free of charge for every Ukrainian. You can get vaccinated by making an appointment with your family doctor or at a vaccination center in a medical facility. Information about the nearest vaccination points, their addresses and working hours can be found on the website of the Ministry of Health (or by calling the Ministry of Health contact center at 0 800 602019)," Popko said.

He noted that, according to the Ministry of Health , vaccines Janssen (manufactured by Johnson&Johnson) and Comirnaty (Pfizer) are currently used at vaccination points. There is also a COVID-19 vaccine available for children from the age of 5 (Pfizer - Comirnaty vaccine for children).

Addendum

