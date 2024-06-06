At the front, Russian soldiers who have clashed with the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces are increasingly losing faith in the "Russian world" and Putin's tasks, criticizing their own commanders and showing panic moods.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine Andrey Usov on Thursday on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.

When we talk about interception from the front line, everything is obvious there.Those who have seen the action of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces and the action of Ukrainian weapons, even if they are of Western production, are already far from supporting the "Russian world" and Putin's tasks.More and more Russian soldiers are criticizing their own commanders and showing panic moods - says Yusov.

He is convinced that if you ask those Russians who are on the front line if they would like to get there, they would answer:

"No, you wouldn't.""It's another matter when no one asks them during a dictatorship. Those who are in the rear can afford to think more about the future, and in the end, there are many people among the officers who do not understand what this war is for, how it should end and why they suffer such huge losses," he added.

today, another hostile ship was destroyed in the Black Sea.