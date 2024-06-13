Monuments dear to the heart of every Ukrainian: philanthropists restore Shevchenko's house

The charitable foundation "MHP-Hromada" together with the NGO "Ecological Movement of Cherkasy Region" restored the house of the parents of the prominent Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko, reports UNN.

Details

The house of Shevchenko's parents is located in the village of Shevchenkove in Zvenyhorod district.

"Together with the NGO Ecological Movement of Cherkasy Region, we have re-roofed the Shevchenko House and renovated the roof of the restored house of Shevchenko's parents with reeds. There are 40 objects and monuments of Ukraine's cultural heritage on the territory of the reserve (National Reserve "Taras Shevchenko's Homeland")," commented MHP-Hromada.

The Taras Shevchenko Literary and Memorial Museum has been operating since 1939.

"The house is recreated after a drawing by Taras Shevchenko. It was originally recreated to mark the 175th anniversary of the Kobzar's birthday. Then it has its own history, and this rebuilt house has been opening its doors to the public since 1993," says the director of the National Reserve ‘Taras Shevchenko's Homeland.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.