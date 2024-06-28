Mongolia prepares for historic elections: expansion of parliament

Mongolia is preparing for the first elections with a new expanded parliament. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

On Friday, Mongolians are heading to the polls to vote in a new parliamentary election that promises to usher in a new era in the country's political life. These elections are the first since the constitution was amended in 2023 to expand the parliament by 50 members.

Changes to the legislation provide more seats for different political parties that will compete for influence and support in unifying the country on the use of property resources and the fight against corruption. The pre-election debates and campaigns are focused on promises to strengthen democracy and ensure transparency in governance.

