"Moneybox of Health": doctors of the Kyiv Okhmatdyt examined young residents of Dnipropetrovs'k oblast

A team of doctors from Okhmatdyt came to Dnipropetrovs'k region with the support of the MHP-Hromada charitable foundation as part of the Health Moneybox project, UNN reports.

Details

As part of the project, 14 specialized doctors visited the Dnipro region.

The doctors examined 250 children from Elizavetivka, Kamianske and Petrykivka.

"The kids are happy, the parents are calm, and we are planning further trips to remote parts of Ukraine with our partners," said MHP-Hromada.

As part of the "Moneybox of Health" project, the charitable foundation supports the project of doctors at the Okhmatdyt National Children's Hospital who have been traveling to different regions of Ukraine for more than a year and a half to check the health of young patients.

"According to medical observations, chronic stress due to war, missile attacks, and air raids affects children's health even in conditionally safe regions," MHP says.

It should be added that over the past year, Okhmatdyt specialists have conducted almost fifty such on-site consultations. The team of pediatricians traveled to the de-occupied cities of Zhytomyr, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

During the visits, the specialists use hematological, biochemical and electrolyte analyzers purchased by MHP-Hromada.

The equipment allows you to take and receive test results as quickly as possible.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its operations includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.