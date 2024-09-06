Moldovan banks cease cooperation with the Russian money transfer system

Moldova has stopped accepting money transfers from Russia via the Zolotaya Korona payment system.

UNN writes with reference to the Moldovan news portal Noi.md.

In Moldova, money transfers from the Russian Federation were suspended “due to necessary operational adjustments,” as the country's banks reported that they had suspended money transfer services for an indefinite period.

The decision to suspend was made in the context of sanctions imposed by the United States against Russian companies, including the Center for Financial Technologies, the developer of the Zolotaya Korona system.

The Zolota Korona payment system was the last service that allowed money to be transferred between the two countries. Transfers through Unistream stopped working in Moldova in the summer of 2023, and through Kontakt in February 2024.

