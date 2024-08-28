Moldova refutes Russian fake about export of biomaterials from Ukraine

Official Chisinau has denied the fake spread by Russian propaganda media that the United States allegedly exported samples of biomaterials from Ukraine through Moldova. This was reported by NewsMaker, UNN.

Details

The country's Foreign Ministry said that the information circulated was a fabrication and emphasized that Moldova strictly adheres to all international norms to prevent the spread of biological weapons.

A false and manipulative message has been spread in the Russian online environment about the inclusion of Moldova in an alleged scheme of mass export of biological material. This information is pure fiction - The publication quotes the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova.

They also explained that this message continues a series of fakes with which Russian propaganda is trying to promote the idea that Ukraine may use biological agents in the future.

Another fake: the Moldovan Foreign Ministry denies information about the alleged extradition of Ukrainians of military age to Kyiv

We strongly declare that these are fakes designed to create confusion and ambiguity in order to discredit the Moldovan authorities and our country's European path - the Moldovan Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The ministry added that Moldova strictly adheres to all international norms against the spread of biological weapons.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation said that Russian propagandists are spreading disinformation about the alleged plans of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use chemical weapons and a “dirty bomb”