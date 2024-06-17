Moderate rains, thunderstorms and up to 29° heat: the weather forecast for today

Moderate rains, thunderstorms and showers in northeastern are expected in Ukraine today, with temperatures ranging from 10-29°C across the country, the Ukrhydrometeorological center reported, UNN writes.



Details

Moderate rains, in some places thunderstorms, in the northeastern part of the country in some places significant rains; at night in most of the western and Vinnytsia regions without precipitation.

Northwest wind, southwest in the southeastern part, 7-12 m/s.

Temperatures are 13-18° at night, 10-15° in the western regions; 21-26° during the day, 24-29° in the south.

In Kyiv region

Short-term rain, sometimes thunderstorm.

Northwest wind, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature is 13-18° at night and 21-26° during the day; in Kyiv at night 16-18°, during the day 23-25°.