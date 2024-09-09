Model Kate Moss tells how she was bullied by parents of girls with eating disorders

British model and actress Kate Moss told how she was bullied for being too thin. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Independent.

Details

Kate Moss, a popular British actress and model in the 90s, who personified the “heroin chic” fashion style with her pale skin and thin physique, admitted that she had always had problems because of it. The star said that the parents of girls with eating disorders even chased her on the street.

“Heroin chic” is a style that gained popularity in the 90s and was characterized by a sickly thinness, pale skin, dark circles under the eyes, and an exhausted expression. People with drug addictions usually look like this, so that's where the name comes from. It was then that Kate Moss became one of the famous figures who said the famous phrase: “Nothing tastes as good as feeling thin”.

In the new Disney+ documentary “In Fashion: The 90s,” the supermodel said that she often suffered from criticism because of her thinness and unusual body shape.

Anna Wintour, editor of Vogue magazine, commented on the look in the documentary, saying: “This look-a very annoying model-made people uncomfortable.

Kate Moss first appeared on the cover of Vogue at the age of 19. Vogue fashion editor Catherine Casterin noted that the public was not ready for this: “The pictures were immediately completely trashed and criticized. Perhaps we underestimated the fact that this look was completely normal in our minds.

Recall

In January, Kate Moss celebrated her 50th birthday. The catwalk diva, whose emaciated look became a symbol of the bohemian aesthetic of the 90s, is living a more modest life today than in previous decades.

