Model Kate Moss tells how she was bullied by parents of girls with eating disorders

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118149 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120674 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196798 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152675 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152434 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142726 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197585 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112409 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186396 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 88741 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 64768 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 43682 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 72581 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 50366 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196772 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197572 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186388 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213212 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201369 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 6603 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149522 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148780 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152885 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143819 views
Model Kate Moss tells how she was bullied by parents of girls with eating disorders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114135 views

Supermodel Kate Moss has admitted that she was harassed by parents of girls with eating disorders because of her thinness. Her appearance, which embodied the popular “heroin chic” style, caused discomfort in society.

British model and actress Kate Moss told how she was bullied for being too thin. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Independent.

Details

Kate Moss, a popular British actress and model in the 90s, who personified the “heroin chic” fashion style with her pale skin and thin physique, admitted that she had always had problems because of it. The star said that the parents of girls with eating disorders even chased her on the street.

“Heroin chic” is  a style that gained popularity in the 90s and was characterized by a sickly thinness, pale skin, dark circles under the eyes, and an exhausted expression. People with drug addictions usually look like this, so that's where the name comes from. It was then that Kate Moss became one of the famous figures who said the famous phrase: “Nothing tastes as good as feeling thin”.

In the new Disney+ documentary “In Fashion: The 90s,” the supermodel said that she often suffered from criticism because of her thinness and unusual body shape.

Anna Wintour, editor of Vogue magazine, commented on the look in the documentary, saying: “This look-a very annoying model-made people uncomfortable.

Kate Moss first appeared on the cover of Vogue at the age of 19. Vogue fashion editor Catherine Casterin noted that the public was not ready for this: “The pictures were immediately completely trashed and criticized. Perhaps we underestimated the fact that this look was completely normal in our minds.

Recall

In January, Kate Moss celebrated her 50th birthday. The catwalk diva, whose emaciated look became a symbol of the bohemian aesthetic of the 90s, is living a more modest life today than in previous decades.

Fashion icon Roberto Cavalli dies at the age of 83

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

UNN Lite

