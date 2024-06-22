Missile terror in southern Ukraine: enemy missile lost combat capability over the Black Sea, no casualties

In the evening, from a plane in the Black Sea, the invaders sent a missile at the Odessa region, which lost its combat capability over the sea. This is reported by the Defense Forces of the south of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In the evening, russian troops continued their systematic missile terror in the southern regions of Ukraine. A guided aviation missile was sent from a tactical aircraft to the Odessa region.

However, over the Black Sea, the missile lost its combat capability, and victims were avoided.

Be attentive to air alarms.

quickly move to the shelter - Defense Forces of southern Ukraine.

Air Defense Forces of the South operate in Odesa region