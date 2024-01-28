Missile Danger in the Southern Regions of Ukraine: The Threat of Launches from the Sea of Azov

Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro regions, as well as occupied Crimea, Luhansk region: a threat of a missile strike has been announced due to the threat of Russian invaders launching missiles from the Azov Sea . This is reported by UNN with reference to Telegram of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Attention! Missile danger in areas where air alert has been declared! Threat of missile launches from the Sea of Azov! Do not ignore air raid warnings! - the Air Force of Ukraine informs

Currently, the map shows a possible threat to Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Luhansk, and occupied Crimea.

Recall

Despite Russia's three major missile attacks on Ukraine between December 29 and January 8, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that Russia has about 900 long-range precision missiles left. Ignat noted that Russia produces about 100 missiles per month, but is using them up due to constant attacks against Ukraine.