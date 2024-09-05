Ministry of Health: 35 thousand doses of rabies vaccine to be delivered to regions in September

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Ministry of Health: 35 thousand doses of rabies vaccine to be delivered to regions in September

Ministry of Health: 35 thousand doses of rabies vaccine to be delivered to regions in September

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11120 views

In September, 35 thousand doses of rabies vaccine will be delivered to the regions of Ukraine. Another 23 thousand doses are expected by the end of the year, with the total purchase cost of UAH 30.3 million.

During September, 35 thousand doses of rabies vaccine will be delivered to the regions, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"At the end of August, 35 thousand doses of rabies vaccine worth more than UAH 18 million were delivered to the warehouse of the logistics partner of the Medical Procurement of Ukraine (MPU). Storage of this vaccine requires maintaining the temperature in the range of +2 °C - +8 °C," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Health, under the terms of the contract, the total cost of the purchase was UAH 30.3 million for 58 thousand doses, the supply of which will be divided into two batches:

  • The first batch of 35 thousand doses has already arrived at the MoH warehouse and will be delivered in September to all regions of Ukraine. 
  • The second - 23 thousand doses worth more than UAH 12 million - will be delivered to the warehouse by the end of the year.

"The health care system has identified anti-rabies centers at the level of medical institutions in each region: they are provided with vaccines, doctors at the centers provide medical care to patients who seek treatment for bites, scratches, and rabies; conduct primary treatment; and prescribe and conduct a course of anti-rabies vaccinations if necessary," the Ministry of Health noted.

To find out where the anti-rabies centers operate in your region or place of residence, as indicated, please contact the Ministry of Health Contact Center at 0 800 60 20 19.

For reference

Rabies is a viral, fatal infection that can be prevented in humans by timely vaccination. The rabies virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of infected animals, and in most cases, the source of infection is dogs and cats (both stray and unvaccinated pets). Vaccination of animals is carried out by veterinary medicine specialists of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection. 

If you have been bitten or slashed by an animal (wild, stray, domestic animal, regardless of its vaccination records), immediately treat the bite or scratch site: 

  • Wash the affected area thoroughly (at least 10 minutes) with soap and water.
  • After washing and treating the wound, apply a sterile dressing.

Anti-rabies vaccinations prevent rabies in 96-99% of cases, the Ministry of Health noted.

60 thousand doses of vaccine for children against five diseases delivered to Ukraine28.08.24, 12:56 • 13531 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth

