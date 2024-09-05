Ministry of Health: 35 thousand doses of rabies vaccine to be delivered to regions in September

During September, 35 thousand doses of rabies vaccine will be delivered to the regions, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"At the end of August, 35 thousand doses of rabies vaccine worth more than UAH 18 million were delivered to the warehouse of the logistics partner of the Medical Procurement of Ukraine (MPU). Storage of this vaccine requires maintaining the temperature in the range of +2 °C - +8 °C," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Health, under the terms of the contract, the total cost of the purchase was UAH 30.3 million for 58 thousand doses, the supply of which will be divided into two batches:

The first batch of 35 thousand doses has already arrived at the MoH warehouse and will be delivered in September to all regions of Ukraine.

The second - 23 thousand doses worth more than UAH 12 million - will be delivered to the warehouse by the end of the year.

"The health care system has identified anti-rabies centers at the level of medical institutions in each region: they are provided with vaccines, doctors at the centers provide medical care to patients who seek treatment for bites, scratches, and rabies; conduct primary treatment; and prescribe and conduct a course of anti-rabies vaccinations if necessary," the Ministry of Health noted.

To find out where the anti-rabies centers operate in your region or place of residence, as indicated, please contact the Ministry of Health Contact Center at 0 800 60 20 19.

For reference

Rabies is a viral, fatal infection that can be prevented in humans by timely vaccination. The rabies virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of infected animals, and in most cases, the source of infection is dogs and cats (both stray and unvaccinated pets). Vaccination of animals is carried out by veterinary medicine specialists of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

If you have been bitten or slashed by an animal (wild, stray, domestic animal, regardless of its vaccination records), immediately treat the bite or scratch site:

Wash the affected area thoroughly (at least 10 minutes) with soap and water.

After washing and treating the wound, apply a sterile dressing.

Anti-rabies vaccinations prevent rabies in 96-99% of cases, the Ministry of Health noted.

