Ministry of Defense: there are fewer people with amputations as a result of the war than people realize

In rehabilitation centers in Ukraine, the need for prosthetics is lower than one might expect. This number of amputations among war victims reflects the effectiveness of pre-hospital medical care, which allows to save not only lives but also the functionality of limbs. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Social Development Natalia Kalmykova during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

According to Kalmykova, not all rehabilitation centers have prosthetists and the opportunity to wear prosthetics, but this is not a necessity.

Unfortunately, I can't tell you the numbers of people who have amputations in Ukraine as a result of the war, but in fact, these numbers are much lower than we can imagine. And this is a good story that our pre-hospital medical care makes it possible to save people's lives and the functionality of their limbs - said the deputy minister.

Recall

Ukraine plans to build an extensive rehabilitation system that will include more than 250 multidisciplinary medical institutions and 6 specialized mono-disciplinary institutions, based on the Israeli model.

Zaporizhzhia promises to create a rehabilitation center for more than 2500 people a year