Ministry of Defense: E-cabinet of persons liable for military service will be launched on May 18

The electronic cabinet of persons liable for military service will be launched on April 18. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko on Radio Liberty, UNN reports .

Details

On May 18, the Ministry of Defense is launching an electronic cabinet for persons liable for military service, as stipulated by the current law. This application is now being literally created, and we are receiving all the necessary documents to make it available to all our citizens she said.

In order to update military registration data, you will need to download the mobile application, log in and fill out a questionnaire with empty "fields".

Chernogorenko clarified that persons liable for military service will need to register their data, namely their phone number, e-mail and actual residential address in three available formats - at the TCC and JV, through the ASC or through an e-cabinet.

We are working to make this very simple and convenient function available in the application - to log in, fill in these three "fields" and immediately receive information from the Oberih database of persons liable for military service in order to see what data is available about you in the register," summarized the Deputy Minister of Defense. Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko,

The Ministry of Defense is preparing an application that will allow persons liable for military service to update their data and join the "electronic queue" without visiting the CMC