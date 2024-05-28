Minister of Defense of Estonia: EU should raise the limit for training of Ukrainian military to 100 thousand

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 82713 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140989 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145996 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240788 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172217 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163877 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148070 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220331 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112967 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111421 views
March 1, 09:59 AM • 41822 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 60632 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107317 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 62087 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240788 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220331 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206823 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 232857 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 219961 views
06:49 PM • 3499 views
05:32 PM • 14485 views
04:47 PM • 21433 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107317 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111421 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20411 views

Estonia's defense minister calls for increasing the training of Ukrainian troops to 100,000 and sending more ammunition to Ukraine amid escalating pressure from Russia.

The European Union should increase the training of the Ukrainian military to 100,000 and send more ammunition to Ukraine. This was stated by Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Peuvkur on Tuesday before the meeting of EU defense ministers, UNN reports.

We see what's happening in the Kharkiv region, so I think it's very, very important to send ammunition. But in addition to that, I also think that we have to send a very clear message to Russia and also to Ukraine that we are ready to increase the training missions as well. The European Union has promised to increase EUMAM from 40,000 to 60,000, and that will be done. But I believe that this is not enough. Because Russia is putting more pressure. This means that we need to raise the limit, I think it's okay to send a clear message that we will reach 100,000 by training Ukrainian soldiers, but of course it also means that Ukrainians can give us soldiers to train

- said the Estonian Defense Minister.

Regarding the issue of permission for Ukraine to strike targets on the territory of Russia, Pevkur, according to Bloomberg, said: "I truly hope that all the countries that have these assets will also give permission to Ukraine. It cannot be normal that Russians are attacking from very deep into Ukrainian territory and Ukrainians are fighting with one hand behind their back."

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

