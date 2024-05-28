Minister of Defense of Estonia: EU should raise the limit for training of Ukrainian military to 100 thousand

The European Union should increase the training of the Ukrainian military to 100,000 and send more ammunition to Ukraine. This was stated by Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Peuvkur on Tuesday before the meeting of EU defense ministers, UNN reports.

We see what's happening in the Kharkiv region, so I think it's very, very important to send ammunition. But in addition to that, I also think that we have to send a very clear message to Russia and also to Ukraine that we are ready to increase the training missions as well. The European Union has promised to increase EUMAM from 40,000 to 60,000, and that will be done. But I believe that this is not enough. Because Russia is putting more pressure. This means that we need to raise the limit, I think it's okay to send a clear message that we will reach 100,000 by training Ukrainian soldiers, but of course it also means that Ukrainians can give us soldiers to train - said the Estonian Defense Minister.

Regarding the issue of permission for Ukraine to strike targets on the territory of Russia, Pevkur, according to Bloomberg, said: "I truly hope that all the countries that have these assets will also give permission to Ukraine. It cannot be normal that Russians are attacking from very deep into Ukrainian territory and Ukrainians are fighting with one hand behind their back."

"I have never excluded this": Dutch Defense Minister hopes other countries to change the position on the use of weapons outside Ukraine