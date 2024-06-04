Minibus with children overturned in Vinnytsia region on the way from an excursion: two adults and 5 teenagers were injured

In the Vinnytsia region, an accident involving a passenger minibus with children traveling from an excursion occurred, 5 teenagers and 2 adults were injured, a pre-trial investigation was launched, the regional police said on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on June 4 at about 00:40 near the village of Kunka, Gaisinsky district.

According to preliminary information of the investigation, the 46-year-old driver of the Mercedes Sprinter minibus, which carried out irregular passenger transportation, lost control and allowed the vehicle to roll over. There were 17 children aged 7 to 17 years and 5 adults in the cabin. The group was returning from a tour.

7 passengers applied for medical help, including 5 teenagers aged 16 and 17, one of them was hospitalized. Other participants in the accident received medical assistance and were released home.

The driver was examined - he is sober.

The vehicle was placed on the arrest site.

Criminal proceedings have been opened on the fact of the accident under Part 1 of Article 286 (violation of traffic safety rules or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. For such an offense, the penalty is up to 3 years of restriction of freedom with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

