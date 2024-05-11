Mine, demining, logistics: Ukrainian military tests multifunctional ground drones

The 108th Tank Brigade has successfully tested multifunctional ground drones - mining, demining, logistics, evacuation and assault drones. The tests were successful. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports.

The 108th Tank Brigade has been testing ground drones. There are currently six modifications: mining, demining, logistics (for the delivery of provisions, water, ammunition, wood, etc.), evacuation and assault. The tests were successful. So, in the near future, ground drones will be tested in combat operations - the statement said.

It is noted that all drones are named "Makhno" in honor of Nestor Makhno.

"We owe the development of the drones to a grassroots initiative. The design, welding, electronics and the necessary programming were all done by our soldiers. They also invested the lion's share of the necessary funds. At the same time, volunteers, individual families and some companies joined this work, for which we are undoubtedly grateful," the Defense Forces noted.

The brigade officer is convinced that in today's combat conditions, these devices are of great importance, as they help to protect the lives of servicemen and at the same time successfully perform combat missions.

Recall

The Canadian company Roshel, which manufactures armored vehicles and supplies them to Ukraine, is planning to start production of armored vehicles in Ukraine. Currently, there are several workshops in Ukraine that repair and maintain vehicles.