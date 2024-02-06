Military medics from Odesa region to gain UK experience

The head of Odesa regional administration Oleh Kiper initiated training of military medics of Odesa region with the participation of colleagues from the UK, reports UNN.

Details

The training sessions for medical staff and doctors will be held at the Odesa Oblast Clinical Hospital. They will be conducted by representatives of World Extreme Medicine (WEM) and a team of medical professionals from the UK, who will pass on to their Ukrainian colleagues the knowledge, skills and abilities to prepare medical care on the battlefield based on the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) program.

The main goal of the event is to train and develop advanced military medics to provide effective medical intervention in the context of a complex conflict.

The training program consists of the following topics:

- Using the kit with regular clothes and special equipment;

- Carrying a wounded man under fire;

- Medical management in complex tactical scenarios;

- Treatment of the wounded during transportation;

- Advanced practical skills;

- Connective bleeding;

- Pelvic tires;

- Respiratory aids;

- Airway maneuvers;

- The position for recovery;

- Access to the front of the neck;

- Treatment of penetrating chest wounds;

- Chemical and Nuclear Combat Decontamination and Management (CNDM), etc.

The Department of Health of the Odesa Regional State Administration recognized Kipper's assistance in organizing events aimed at helping Ukraine's defenders and foreign partners from the UK for his professional contribution to improving the quality of medical care in wartime in the country.

As a reminder, unique burn beds have recently appeared in Odesa Oblast. The total cost of the charitable aid is over UAH 10 million.

By the way, Kiper has prioritized the healthcare sector in Odesa region. During his tenure, the heads of regional medical centers were replaced, and repairs to the military hospital and medical facilities in the region's districts began.