Military man beaten at training ground in Kirovohrad region, proceedings initiated - SBI

A serviceman was beaten at a training ground in Kirovohrad region, the State Bureau of Investigation has opened proceedings over the incident, the SBI said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"On September 17, 2024, during a firearms training class, a conflict arose between the instructor and one of the cadets. As a result of the dispute, the official beat the serviceman with the butt of a rifle. The cadet was hospitalized with injuries," the SBI said.

As noted, the very next day, the Bureau's investigators opened proceedings under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code.

"SBI officers opened criminal proceedings over the beating of a serviceman at a training ground in Kirovohrad region," the statement said.

The pre-trial investigation, as indicated, is ongoing.

