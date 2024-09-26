ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Military man beaten at training ground in Kirovohrad region, proceedings initiated - SBI

Military man beaten at training ground in Kirovohrad region, proceedings initiated - SBI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13780 views

At a training ground in Kirovohrad region, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that an instructor beat a cadet with a rifle butt during a firearms training session. The SBI opened a criminal investigation into the beating of the serviceman.

A serviceman was beaten at a training ground in Kirovohrad region, the State Bureau of Investigation has opened proceedings over the incident, the SBI said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"On September 17, 2024, during a firearms training class, a conflict arose between the instructor and one of the cadets. As a result of the dispute, the official beat the serviceman with the butt of a rifle. The cadet was hospitalized with injuries," the SBI said.

As noted, the very next day, the Bureau's investigators opened proceedings under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code.

"SBI officers opened criminal proceedings over the beating of a serviceman at a training ground in Kirovohrad region," the statement said.

The pre-trial investigation, as indicated, is ongoing.

Beating of a serviceman in Smila: the court remanded the suspect in custody11.09.24, 17:54 • 14076 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
kirovohrad-oblastKirovohrad Oblast
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

