Military exercises to repel a possible enemy offensive took place in Kyiv region: the General Staff showed photos

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 29868 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134066 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139422 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230002 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168691 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162211 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146982 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215134 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112831 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201898 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Military exercises to repel a possible enemy offensive took place in Kyiv region: the General Staff showed photos

Military exercises to repel a possible enemy offensive took place in Kyiv region: the General Staff showed photos

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37447 views

Command and staff exercises of the Kyiv Defense Forces grouping have been completed in Kyiv region, during which the military practiced joint actions to repel a possible enemy offensive.

Today, on June 13, command and staff exercises of the Kyiv city defense forces ended in Kyiv region . The soldiers practiced joint actions to repel a possible enemy offensive. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports

"Land, river, unmanned, anti-aircraft and anti-sabotage forces - all components of the grouping practiced coherence of joint actions to repel a possible enemy offensive," the General Staff said. 

According to the plan of the exercise, Ukrainian soldiers conducted a defensive operation in the face of the enemy's active use of the full range of offensive weapons and actions of sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

According to the General Staff, military units from the  group showed high efficiency, effectiveness and cohesion during the defense operation.

Recall 

5, large-scale military exercises involving military equipment started in Kyiv and Kyiv region. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyiv

