Military exercises to repel a possible enemy offensive took place in Kyiv region: the General Staff showed photos

Today, on June 13, command and staff exercises of the Kyiv city defense forces ended in Kyiv region . The soldiers practiced joint actions to repel a possible enemy offensive. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

"Land, river, unmanned, anti-aircraft and anti-sabotage forces - all components of the grouping practiced coherence of joint actions to repel a possible enemy offensive," the General Staff said.

According to the plan of the exercise, Ukrainian soldiers conducted a defensive operation in the face of the enemy's active use of the full range of offensive weapons and actions of sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

According to the General Staff, military units from the group showed high efficiency, effectiveness and cohesion during the defense operation.

Recall

5, large-scale military exercises involving military equipment started in Kyiv and Kyiv region.