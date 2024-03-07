$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Militants fired from artillery in Mykolaiv region at night, no casualties - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26671 views

On March 6 and 7, the enemy fired artillery at settlements in Mykolaiv region, without causing any casualties.

Militants fired from artillery in Mykolaiv region at night, no casualties - RMA

On March 6 and 7, Russian troops shelled populated areas of Mykolaiv region with artillery, but there were no reports of casualties, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, on Thursday, UNN reported.

Details

According to Kim, yesterday, March 6, at 13:27 and 23:55, the enemy struck the waters of the Ochakiv community with artillery. 

Today, on March 7, at 00:55, the Kutsurubska community came under enemy artillery fire, he added.

In both cases, no one was injured, Kim said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Mykolaiv
