Militants fired from artillery in Mykolaiv region at night, no casualties - RMA

On March 6 and 7, Russian troops shelled populated areas of Mykolaiv region with artillery, but there were no reports of casualties, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, on Thursday, UNN reported.

Details

According to Kim, yesterday, March 6, at 13:27 and 23:55, the enemy struck the waters of the Ochakiv community with artillery.

Today, on March 7, at 00:55, the Kutsurubska community came under enemy artillery fire, he added.

In both cases, no one was injured, Kim said.

Humeniuk spoke about the situation on the Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit