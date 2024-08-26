Midwife from Kostyantynivka, wounded during shelling on August 24, dies

Valentyna Pinchuk, a resident of the obstetrics and gynecology department of the Konstantinovka hospital, who was wounded during the shelling of the city on August 24, died in intensive care in a Dnipro hospital. Her death was reported in the intensive care hospital of the Konstantinovka City Council, UNN reports.

A 61-year-old midwife from Kostyantynivka, Valentyna, died in the intensive care unit of Dnipro after being wounded during the shelling and undergoing surgery. She had worked at the maternity hospital almost all her life.

The staff of the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital expresses deep sorrow over the tragic death of our colleague, midwife of the obstetric and gynecological department of the hospital, Valentyna Pinchuk - the hospital said in a statement.

In a comment to Suspilne , the head of the Kostyantynivka City Military Administration, Serhiy Horbunov, added that Valentyna Pinchuk was taken to a hospital in Dnipro in serious condition.

Olena Rudenko, director of the multidisciplinary intensive care hospital of the Konstantinovka City Council, said that Valentyna Pinchuk, who had a day off on August 24, was taken to surgery after the shelling and underwent surgery.

She had a severe abdominal wound with internal organ damage, we operated on her and sent her to a hospital in Dnipro on the same day, she was extremely serious. Valentyna died in the intensive care unit - said Olena Rudenko.

On August 24, Russian forces shelled Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. The attack killed 5 people and wounded 6 more .

Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region in the morning - CMA