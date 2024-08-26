Midwife from Kostyantynivka, wounded during shelling on August 24, dies

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123591 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127455 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208884 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158919 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156051 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144266 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203923 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112563 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191990 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105171 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
March 1, 02:54 AM • 86435 views
March 1, 03:27 AM • 60611 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 102842 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 97627 views
March 1, 04:55 AM • 45775 views
Publications
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208884 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203923 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191990 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 218574 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 206439 views
UNN Lite
11:06 AM • 23486 views
08:56 AM • 40522 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 152537 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 151662 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 155646 views
Actual
Midwife from Kostyantynivka, wounded during shelling on August 24, dies

Midwife from Kostyantynivka, wounded during shelling on August 24, dies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25526 views

Valentyna Pinchuk, 61, a midwife from Kostyantynivka who was wounded during the shelling on August 24, died in intensive care in Dnipro. She received a severe abdominal wound and was operated on before being transported to Dnipro.

Valentyna Pinchuk, a resident of the obstetrics and gynecology department of the Konstantinovka hospital, who was wounded during the shelling of the city on August 24, died in intensive care in a Dnipro hospital. Her death was reported in the intensive care hospital of the Konstantinovka City Council, UNN reports.

Details

A 61-year-old midwife from Kostyantynivka, Valentyna, died in the intensive care unit of Dnipro after being wounded during the shelling and undergoing surgery. She had worked at the maternity hospital almost all her life.

The staff of the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital  expresses deep sorrow over the tragic death of our colleague, midwife of the obstetric and gynecological department of the hospital, Valentyna Pinchuk

- the hospital said in a statement.

In a comment to Suspilne , the head of the Kostyantynivka City Military Administration, Serhiy Horbunov, added that Valentyna Pinchuk was taken to a hospital in Dnipro in serious condition.

Olena Rudenko, director of the multidisciplinary intensive care hospital of the Konstantinovka City Council, said that Valentyna Pinchuk, who had a day off on August 24, was taken to surgery after the shelling and underwent surgery.

She had a severe abdominal wound with internal organ damage, we operated on her and sent her to a hospital in Dnipro on the same day, she was extremely serious. Valentyna died in the intensive care unit

Recall

On August 24, Russian forces shelled Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. The attack killed 5 people and wounded 6 more .

Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region in the morning - CMA26.08.24, 16:19 • 24430 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

