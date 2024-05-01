"Mezhyhiria is being returned to the state, the first stage of the inspection of the park's property has begun

The park-monument Mezhyhirya is being returned to state management - now the first stage is taking place, in which the administration of the park together with the ARMA, the State Property Fund of Ukraine and the SAP check the availability of property Mezhyhirya. About it writes the government portal, reports UNN.



Details

According to official information, the transfer of the seized assets located on the territory of the Mezhyhirya Park-Monument to state management has begun.

started the transfer of seized assets located in the park and seized in the criminal proceedings on the cases of former President Yanukovych after the Revolution of Dignity to the state.

The first stage is to check the availability and inspect the Mezhyhirya property. Participants: The Special Administration of the Mezhyhiria Park-Monument, ARMA specialists, the State Property Fund of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

The head of an NGO that has been responsible for storing seized assets since 2014 on its own initiative joined the interagency commission in inspecting the property.

For reference

The Mezhyhiria property was seized as part of a criminal investigation conducted by NABU detectives under the supervision of SAPO prosecutors. The investigation concerns the misappropriation of property located on the territory of the Mezhyhiria tract by former President Viktor Yanukovych.

Addendum

The State Institution Mezhyhiria National Monument should be given the management of movable property located on the state land of the park and which is part of the infrastructure of the park complex and is used in heat, electricity, water supply and sewage, as well as in the protection of the park complex.

The legal conditions for the transfer of assets to the management of the Mezhyhiria Park-Monument were provided by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which, by its Resolution No. 321-r of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, supported the proposal of ARMA and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources. This document also provides for the transfer of other seized property, including garden equipment, furniture, paintings, museum interiors, etc.

The final result of the Government's decision should be the transfer of the seized property from the responsible custodian of the seized assets, i.e., from a representative of a public organization, to the management of the Mezhyhiria Park-Monument State Institution.

Recall

UNN reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the transfer of Mezhyhirya to the management of a state institution. The official opening of the Park-Monument of Landscape Art is scheduled for May 2024, and the government promises that all funds from Mezhyhiria's operation will be directed to the state budget and the Armed Forces.

A few days ago, unidentified persons blocked the entrance to the Mezhyhirya State Park, preventing the interdepartmental commission from transferring the park's seized property to state ownership.