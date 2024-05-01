"Mezhyhiria is being returned to the state, the first stage of the inspection of the park's property has begun

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95047 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109881 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152594 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156398 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252504 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174607 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165794 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227034 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29495 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25787 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32835 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25650 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22866 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252504 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227034 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212988 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238678 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225382 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 95047 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69074 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75559 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113346 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114224 views
Actual
"Mezhyhiria is being returned to the state, the first stage of the inspection of the park's property has begun

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17228 views

The Mezhyhiria National Monument is being returned to state management, and an interdepartmental commission is currently conducting the first stage of inspection and transfer of the seized property located in the park.

The park-monument Mezhyhirya is being returned to state management - now the first stage is taking place, in which the administration of the park together with the ARMA, the State Property Fund of Ukraine and the SAP check the availability of property Mezhyhirya. About it writes the government portal, reports UNN.

Details

According to official information, the transfer of the seized assets located on the territory of the Mezhyhirya Park-Monument to state management has begun.

started the transfer of seized assets located in the park and seized in the criminal proceedings on the cases of former President Yanukovych after the Revolution of Dignity to the state.

The first stage is to check the availability and inspect the Mezhyhirya property. Participants: The Special Administration of the Mezhyhiria Park-Monument, ARMA specialists, the State Property Fund of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

The head of an NGO that has been responsible for storing seized assets since 2014 on its own initiative joined the interagency commission in inspecting the property.

For reference

The Mezhyhiria property was seized as part of a criminal investigation conducted by NABU detectives under the supervision of SAPO prosecutors. The investigation concerns the misappropriation of property located on the territory of the Mezhyhiria tract by former President Viktor Yanukovych.

AddendumAddendum

The State Institution Mezhyhiria National Monument should be given the management of movable property located on the state land of the park and which is part of the infrastructure of the park complex and is used in heat, electricity, water supply and sewage, as well as in the protection of the park complex.

The legal conditions for the transfer of assets to the management of the Mezhyhiria Park-Monument were provided by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which, by its Resolution No. 321-r of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, supported the proposal of ARMA and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources. This document also provides for the transfer of other seized property, including garden equipment, furniture, paintings, museum interiors, etc.

The final result of the Government's decision should be the transfer of the seized property from the responsible custodian of the seized assets, i.e., from a representative of a public organization, to the management of the Mezhyhiria Park-Monument State Institution.

Recall

UNN reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the transfer of Mezhyhirya to the management of a state institution. The official opening of the Park-Monument of Landscape Art is scheduled for May 2024, and the government promises that all funds from Mezhyhiria's operation will be directed to the state budget and the Armed Forces.

A few days ago, unidentified persons blocked the entrance to the Mezhyhirya State Park, preventing the interdepartmental commission from transferring the park's seized property to state ownership.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics

