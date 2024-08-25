Mercury is no longer retrograde: horoscope for all zodiac signs

Mercury returned to its usual movement, and with him and we return to the usual rhythm of life. Professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko specially for readers UNN told what awaits representatives of all signs of the Zodiac.

"This week on August 28, retrograde Mercury stopped moving into its direct direct motion. So until August 30, we had particular difficulty communicating, learning, and getting around. Over the weekend, we found it easier. And from next week we will return to our usual rhythm of life.

Venus will be in opposition to Neptune during the coming week, which will have an immediate impact on our relationships. Especially for women, anxiety and fears, suspicion and jealousy may increase. During this period it is necessary to refuse serious cosmetic procedures and plastic surgery. Postpone them to the next week.

Mars will also square Neptune, which will give increased aggression and ill health," said the astrologer.

ARIES

This week will be very active and businesslike for you. You will have great opportunities in your labor activity. During this period, you will be able to successfully complete important projects, establish relationships with your team and put in order all the accumulated cases.

This week you should refrain from making large purchases and be careful on the roads.

TAURUS

This week you may have pass in passions and in the clarification of relations with your loved ones. Misunderstandings and disagreements are possible. During this period, you should refuse to make new acquaintances. There may also be difficulties in relations with your children. Give them more time and love.

For creative Tauruses, this week will bring great opportunities and inspiration. Take more time for yourself and your relaxation.

TWINS

The beginning of this week will be very emotional for you and it is important to keep your cool here, especially with your loved ones.

This is a great time to take care of family matters and bring important matters to a close. Dedicate time to your home and putting it in order. But now is not the time to buy or sell real estate or expensive new clothes.

RAKI

This week will bring you many interesting acquaintances, meetings with people you haven't seen for a long time. In this period you will be able to finalize important affairs, especially those related to information transfer and learning.

In the middle of the week you will feel very strong emotional tension and it is important to stay calm. Your worries may relate to money matters as well as personal relationship issues.

LIONS

It's a good time to resolve all your financial issues, give away your debts and pay your bills. But you should not make any big purchases or investments. This week will bring you a lot of tension in your affairs. You will be able to rely only on yourself, as support from your associates and understanding will be difficult to achieve. It is better to devote this time to finishing important matters and putting your house in order.

GIRLS

Now is a great time to devote it completely to yourself and your development. Clean yourself up, visit a beauty salon this week. But do not do too complicated procedures.

At work, you should avoid conflict situations with your superiors in the first half of the week. You should not burden yourself with hard work and difficult tasks now. Take more rest.

SPRING

This week you need to deal with your inner world and look deeply into yourself. You may feel that all the problems of the world are on your shoulders. Indeed, this is a difficult karmic period for you. It will be right to treat yourself more gently, to engage in psychology, meditation, spiritual practices. In this way you will be able to achieve a wonderful inner state.

Now you should postpone long-distance travel and traveling. There may also be difficulties in learning, inattention. Therefore, devote more time to yourself and your inner world.

SCORPIONS

This week will bring you good opportunities to finalize important cases and projects, to solve lingering issues. Your friends and understanding people will come to support you.

You should refuse risks, rash decisions and harsh situations. Act calmly, confidently, having planned everything in advance and then success will not keep you waiting.

SAGITTARIANS

This week you will have to take great responsibility for other people. You will have an opportunity to successfully complete big and important social affairs. Don't be in a hurry to accept offers, especially for work. Postpone these matters to the next week.

You should also be very careful with your partners. There may be sharp conflicts and misunderstandings. You should also be more accommodating in your personal relationships in order to keep peace in the family.

CAPRICORNS

Now is a great time for you to finalize all the accumulated business and legal issues. Relationships with foreigners will be successful.

But don't be in a hurry to start new endeavors. There may be difficulties in studies this week, and exams, if possible, it is better for you to postpone. Also, you should not go on long trips. Be attentive to your health. Have more rest and spend time in nature.

AQUARIANS

This week you shouldn't rush and make rash actions. It is better to deal with the accumulated issues. Try to finish what you have started.

In personal relationships, you may have the most real passions. Therefore, be attentive to your loved ones. Postpone new acquaintances. In relationships with children should also be careful, give them more time.

FISH

This week you will have to devote a lot of time to your life partners. This is where family relations will come to the forefront. You need to stay calm and build a favorable relationship with them.

With your partners, both in business and marriage, it's a good time for you to finalize the issues you've started. Revisit your relationship once more.

At the beginning of the week, you may have a lot of household issues as well as issues with minor repairs