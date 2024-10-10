MEPs evacuated from train in Strasbourg due to explosion

A train with members of the European Parliament, which was supposed to travel from Strasbourg to Brussels, was evacuated after an unexplained explosion , probably inside the locomotive. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

According to the newspaper, the evacuation took place almost immediately after the MPs boarded the Eurostar train. Emmanuel Foulon, an assistant to one of the parliamentarians, said that he heard an explosion. Firefighters arrived at the scene.

“There was a technical incident with a train at the Strasbourg train station,” the European Parliament's press service said, without giving further details.

At the same time, the regional rail network TER Grand Est wrote that train traffic in Strasbourg was suspended “due to smoke coming out of the train.

In turn, a Eurostar representative said that the train did not go to Brussels due to a “technical incident.

It is noted that the European Parliament usually organizes special trains for its members and staff between Brussels and Strasbourg, where its chambers are located.

