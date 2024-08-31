ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Men dominate among the candidates for the EU Commission, although von der Leyen advocates gender equality

Men dominate among the candidates for the EU Commission, although von der Leyen advocates gender equality

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22341 views

Most EU countries have nominated male candidates for the new European Commission, despite Ursula von der Leyen's call for gender balance. Only Bulgaria nominated candidates of both sexes.

The deadline for nominations is August 30. The re-elected President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, asked for two names from each country to nominate a man and a woman for the position of the Union's executive body. However, many governments proposed only one name, and most of them were men.

Euronews reports the latest news on the candidates for European Commissioner, UNN reports.

Details

  • Bulgaria

Former Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva and former Environment Minister Yulian Popov were nominated on Friday (August 30) as Bulgaria's two candidates for the post of EU Commissioner.

These candidates were apparently discussed late on Friday night between Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev and were confirmed in a statement from the Bulgarian EU Delegation.

This makes Bulgaria the only country that has fulfilled the requirement of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to nominate both men and women by August 30.

  • Italy

The new EU Commissioner for Italy, Raffaele Fitto, has a long political career that began in Puglia.

He was born in Magli in the province of Lecce in 1969 and graduated from law school. In 1990, Fitto was elected as a regional councillor for the Christian Democratic Party (CDP), the first step in a series of positions that brought him to Brussels, first as a member of parliament (in 1999, 2014 and 2019) and now as a commissioner.

  • Denmark

Denmark has nominated Dan Jorgensen to join Ursula von der Leyen's second team of EU Commissioners.

European Commission to recommend starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU in June before the Hungarian Presidency - FT07.06.24, 09:55 • 21314 views

The expected candidacy of Jorgensen, a Social Democrat, was part of a larger cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Jorgensen is no stranger to Brussels: he began his political career in 2004 as a member of the European Parliament, a position he held until 2013.

  • Belgium

Belgium has not yet elected a commissioner as the country is in a state of political instability. Despite von der Leyen's insistence on gender balance, Belgium is likely to be among the countries expected to appoint a male commissioner. So far, only a few female candidates have been nominated for European Commissioner positions.

To recap

UNN reported that Ursula von der Leyen, the current president of the European Commission, was approved as the leading candidate of the European People's Party in the upcoming European elections.

The European Commission has agreed to provide Ukrainewith about 4.2 billion euros to strengthen Ukraine's macro-financial stability in the face of the ongoing war.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising