Memorial cemetery will have a sector for temporary burial of unidentified bodies of fallen soldiers - Dobroserdov

There will be a separate sector at the Memorial Cemetery for temporary burials of fallen defenders who have not been identified for a year, said Artur Dobroserdov, Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances during a discussion at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"The procedure stipulates that if the body is not identified within a year, then its further storage can take place in a temporary burial. Now it has been decided that these temporary burials will be held at the Memorial Cemetery, where a separate land plot has been allocated, a separate sector will be allocated where such bodies will be stored. But our task is to do everything we can to find out, conduct an examination and reliably identify the person," Dobroserdov said.

