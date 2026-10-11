Megan Fox launched a page with explicit paid content and caused the site to crash due to an influx of fans

American actress Megan Fox launched her own page on the paid-content platform Subs.com, but the excitement surrounding her arrival proved so great that the site began experiencing glitches. The "Transformers" star offers fans exclusive photos and videos for a monthly fee, Daily Mail reports, writes UNN.

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The 40-year-old actress unveiled her new project on October 9, publishing a series of revealing photos on Instagram. She promised subscribers videos, photos, and posts they would not find on other platforms, as well as the opportunity to communicate directly.

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According to the publication, a monthly subscription to Fox's page costs $19.99. Individual materials are offered for an additional fee of $18 to $88. Within the first hours after the launch, users began complaining about problems accessing the site.

Megan Fox turned out to be not only a content creator but also a co-owner of the platform

The actress personally responded to the technical problems, explaining that they were caused by the exceptionally high level of audience interest.

You keep crashing the site. They are working hard to restore it – Fox wrote on Instagram.

It later emerged that the celebrity had not simply created a paid page but had become a co-owner of Subs.com. The platform is being developed with the involvement of Tim Stokely, one of the co-founders of OnlyFans.

For decades, women have been told that visibility is power, while someone else owned the platform, the audience, or the image. I am curious to see what happens when women own all three – the actress explained her decision.

The new project will allow Fox to independently control the distribution of her own content and earn income from fans' direct subscriptions. At the same time, the actress has not yet disclosed how many users purchased a paid subscription after the page was launched.

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