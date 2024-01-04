ukenru
Mayor of occupied Melitopol: "cotton" thundered in occupied Melitopol
Mayor of occupied Melitopol: "cotton" thundered in occupied Melitopol

Mayor of occupied Melitopol: "cotton" thundered in occupied Melitopol

January 4, 2024

 • 24575 views

An explosion was heard in occupied Melitopol, which, according to Mayor Ivan Fedorov, occurred after the Ukrainian army fired a missile at a military unit in Sevastopol.

"Cotton" was heard in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.  This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

"Cotton" is also in occupied Melitopol. We are waiting for the next statements from the racists about the heroic work of the Peveyo. 

 - wrote Fedorov. 

Addendum

Today, on January 4, during an attack on the peninsula, one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces missiles hit a military unit in Sevastopol. 

The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk thanked the Ukrainian pilots who took part in today's attack on the occupied Crimea. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

