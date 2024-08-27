ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123486 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127296 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208584 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158773 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155962 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144236 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203754 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112557 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191834 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105170 views

Mayor: House in Lutsk damaged by Russian strike to be repaired by winter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22597 views

A multi-storey building in Lutsk damaged by a Russian attack is to be rebuilt by winter. The city authorities are resettling residents, providing temporary housing and preparing a repair plan to ensure people return as soon as possible.

The multi-storey building that was damaged as a result of the Russian massive attack yesterday is planned to be rebuilt by the beginning of winter. This was announced by Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

A special commission is currently studying the issue of those apartments that will be available for living in and those that will be prohibited until the house is repaired. We continue to resettle people and provide temporary housing

- says Polishchuk.

According to him, a special commission is accounting for each case so that people can receive compensation. An expert opinion and a repair plan for this house are now expected.

 We have to repair this building and return everyone to their homes as soon as possible... It is subject to restoration, we hope that we will be able to restore the building and return people before winter

- added Polishchuk.

Recall

No one was killed, but there were injuries after the fragments of a "Shahed" hit an apartment building in Lutsk. A tent has been set up at the scene to help residents, and experts are assessing the condition of the damaged building.

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar

