Mayor: House in Lutsk damaged by Russian strike to be repaired by winter

The multi-storey building that was damaged as a result of the Russian massive attack yesterday is planned to be rebuilt by the beginning of winter. This was announced by Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

A special commission is currently studying the issue of those apartments that will be available for living in and those that will be prohibited until the house is repaired. We continue to resettle people and provide temporary housing - says Polishchuk.

According to him, a special commission is accounting for each case so that people can receive compensation. An expert opinion and a repair plan for this house are now expected.

We have to repair this building and return everyone to their homes as soon as possible... It is subject to restoration, we hope that we will be able to restore the building and return people before winter - added Polishchuk.

Recall

No one was killed, but there were injuries after the fragments of a "Shahed" hit an apartment building in Lutsk. A tent has been set up at the scene to help residents, and experts are assessing the condition of the damaged building.