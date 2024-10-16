Mayor: Air defense forces are working in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on the work of air defense in Pushcha-Vodytsia. He urged residents of the capital to stay in shelters because of the possible threat.
Air defense is working in the capital. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.
"Air defense is working in Pushcha-Vodytsia. Stay in shelters!" Klitschko said.
