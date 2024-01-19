Maybe he's hiding in someone's attic: SBI says Roman Hrynkevych did not officially cross the border

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 85801 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110220 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139812 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137427 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176124 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171596 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282636 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178204 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167201 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148833 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106478 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 84748 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 36768 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 59152 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44848 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 85748 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282634 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250253 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235370 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260687 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44834 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139809 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106657 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106651 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122764 views
Maybe he's hiding in someone's attic: SBI says Roman Hrynkevych did not officially cross the border

Maybe he's hiding in someone's attic: SBI says Roman Hrynkevych did not officially cross the border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20844 views

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is looking for Roman Hrynkevych, the son of businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is a suspect in a case involving UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces.

Law enforcement officers continue to search for the son of Lviv businessman Roman Hrynkevych, who is a suspect in the case of UAH 1 billion in clothing for the Armed Forces. This was reported by the DBR communications adviser Tetyana Sapyan during a telethon, and added that he had not officially crossed the border, the correspondent of UNN reports.

I hope that with the help of concerned citizens and with all the efforts of the law enforcement agency, the SBI will find the fugitive. I don't know, maybe he's hiding in someone's attic, because he hasn't officially crossed the border

- Sapyan said.

When asked how it happened that Roman Hrynkevych disappeared, Sapian answered:

He has not disappeared, but is in hiding. We do not rule out that a number of factors could have happened, and we remember that since the end of December, attention has been focused on the Lviv businessman (Ihor Hrynkevych - ed.), so these circumstances have been heating up until this week.

Sapian noted that it should be understood that the SBI cannot simply detain a person without any reason.

"In order to serve a person with a notice of suspicion and then choose a measure of restraint, we need to collect enough evidence. A direct relative of the Lviv businessman was served a notice of suspicion of fraud and participation in a criminal organization through legal means. All that remains is to detain him and choose a measure of restraint," Sapyan said.

Earlier, Oleksandr Levchuk, a prosecutor at the specialized defense prosecutor's office of the Prosecutor General's Office, said he did not know  whether Roman Hrynkevych had received a suspicion.

Addendum

On January 18, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman Hrynkevych, was put on the wanted list . He is a suspect in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces.

On January 17, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported to UNN that law enforcement officers were establishing the whereabouts of Roman Hrynkevych in order to choose a measure of restraint.

On January 17, the SBI served suspicion notices to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

Ihor Hrynkevych has the status of a suspect in another case - an attempted bribe. On December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while he was trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. The $500,000 was offered for assistance in returning property seized from companies under his control during the investigation of criminal proceedings. He is currently in custody.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

