Maybe he's hiding in someone's attic: SBI says Roman Hrynkevych did not officially cross the border

Law enforcement officers continue to search for the son of Lviv businessman Roman Hrynkevych, who is a suspect in the case of UAH 1 billion in clothing for the Armed Forces. This was reported by the DBR communications adviser Tetyana Sapyan during a telethon, and added that he had not officially crossed the border, the correspondent of UNN reports.

I hope that with the help of concerned citizens and with all the efforts of the law enforcement agency, the SBI will find the fugitive. I don't know, maybe he's hiding in someone's attic, because he hasn't officially crossed the border - Sapyan said.

When asked how it happened that Roman Hrynkevych disappeared, Sapian answered:

He has not disappeared, but is in hiding. We do not rule out that a number of factors could have happened, and we remember that since the end of December, attention has been focused on the Lviv businessman (Ihor Hrynkevych - ed.), so these circumstances have been heating up until this week.

Sapian noted that it should be understood that the SBI cannot simply detain a person without any reason.

"In order to serve a person with a notice of suspicion and then choose a measure of restraint, we need to collect enough evidence. A direct relative of the Lviv businessman was served a notice of suspicion of fraud and participation in a criminal organization through legal means. All that remains is to detain him and choose a measure of restraint," Sapyan said.

Earlier, Oleksandr Levchuk, a prosecutor at the specialized defense prosecutor's office of the Prosecutor General's Office, said he did not know whether Roman Hrynkevych had received a suspicion.

Addendum

On January 18, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman Hrynkevych, was put on the wanted list . He is a suspect in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces.

On January 17, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported to UNN that law enforcement officers were establishing the whereabouts of Roman Hrynkevych in order to choose a measure of restraint.

On January 17, the SBI served suspicion notices to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

Ihor Hrynkevych has the status of a suspect in another case - an attempted bribe. On December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while he was trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. The $500,000 was offered for assistance in returning property seized from companies under his control during the investigation of criminal proceedings. He is currently in custody.