Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

May 26: Day of the Redheads, Day of Dracula

May 26: Day of the Redheads, Day of Dracula

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120714 views

Today, May 26, people with red hair celebrate their holiday all over the world. According to statistics, only 2% of people living on our planet have red hair by nature.

Today, on May 26, people with red hair are celebrating their holiday all over the world, UNN reports.

The idea of the holiday belongs to the Dutch artist Bart Rovenhorst, who needed a red-haired model to paint the picture.

The artist was amazed that instead of 15 girls, as he had stated in the announcement, many more red-haired beauties came to the casting instead. It was in their honor that Rovenhorst decided to establish this holiday.

Less than 2% of the world's population has red hair. This is approximately 140 million people. Scotland boasts the highest percentage of natural redheads at 13% (40% carry the MC1R gene), while Ireland is second with 10%.

The rarest combination is blue eyes and red hair. Most redheads have brown or green eyes.  There are 0.17% of people with red hair and blue eyes in the world.

Fans of mysticism and horror can join the celebration of Dracula Day today.

It is believed that it was on May 26, 1897, that Bram Stoker's cult vampire novel Dracula was published.

The prototype of Dracula was the ruler of Wallachia, Vlad the Impaler, who was famous for his incredible cruelty.

Dracula has become one of the most popular images of mass culture. The novel has been translated into many languages, including most modern European languages and many Eastern languages. Many films have been made based on the novel.

But dance fans are celebrating World Lindy Hop Day today

Lindy-hop is a partner dance that spontaneously emerged in African American communities in the United States in the 20s and 30s of the last century.

It is a mixture of different dance styles, including jazz, tap, Charleston and breakdancing. The dance gained popularity during the swing era and became a symbol of joy, freedom and cultural expression.

Ukraine celebrates the Day of Chemist and Petrochemical Worker on the last Sunday of May.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Apostles Cyril and Methodius.

Both were preachers and theologians who converted many people to Christianity.

According to legend, Karp was captured by pagans, tortured for a long time, and then burned at the stake.

It is not known for certain how Averkyi's earthly journey ended.

Karpo, Oleksandr, and Olena celebrate their name days on May 26.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

scotlandScotland
irelandIreland
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

