May 10: Cactus Day, World Health Day

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75327 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105938 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148866 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153029 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249597 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173930 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165212 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225484 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45403 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40389 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34429 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58783 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52861 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249597 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225484 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211642 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237404 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224244 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75327 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52861 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58783 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112743 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113650 views
Actual
May 10: Cactus Day, World Health Day

May 10: Cactus Day, World Health Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114169 views

Cactus Day was first celebrated in Latin America. The event quickly became popular in many countries around the world where people grow cacti at home. According to scientists, cacti appeared on our planet 30-35 million years ago.

Today, on May 10, all lovers of green spaces can join an event dedicated to one of the oldest plants on our planet - Cactus Day, UNN reports.

Cactus Day was first celebrated in Latin America. The event quickly became popular in many countries around the world where people grow cacti at home.

According to scientists, cacti appeared on our planet 30-35 million years ago. In total, there are about 3 thousand species of cacti in the world. Some of them grow up to 20 meters in height, while others barely reach a few centimeters.

Cacti are pollinated by bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and even bats.

Cacti have adapted to life in the desert, they can easily tolerate heat up to +60 degrees.

75-90% of a cactus's weight is water. It all depends on the type of plant and its current moisture supply.

Cactus roots, unlike tree roots, go only slightly into the ground, which makes them easy to uproot or topple. But they grow significantly in width to absorb moisture from the maximum available area in the event of rain.

Another botanical holiday today is the International Argan Day.

Argan is a short tree that grows only in Morocco and is extremely resistant to the harsh local environment.

Today is also the Day of Trust in Your Intuition.

The goal of the event is to encourage people to trust their inner voice, life experience, and instincts in the most crucial moments of their lives, when making important decisions.

Fans of a healthy lifestyle should definitely join the World Health Day today.

The main goal of all today's various events is to fight against physical inactivity - a sedentary lifestyle that significantly impairs the metabolic process in the body. People are encouraged to be mobile and physically active whenever possible.

Even today, events are being held to mark World Lupus Day, an autoimmune disease that is accompanied by red rashes on various areas of the skin, general weakness, and muscle pain.

The disease affects 50 people out of 100 thousand. Women aged 16 to 55 are at risk, especially during pregnancy. pregnant women and women aged 16 to 55.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Apostle Simon.

Simon preached the teachings of Jesus in many lands and converted thousands of people to Christianity.

According to legend, he was martyred in the Caucasus.

Today, Semen, Kyrylo, and Taisiia celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
moroccoMorocco

Contact us about advertising