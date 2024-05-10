May 10: Cactus Day, World Health Day

Today, on May 10, all lovers of green spaces can join an event dedicated to one of the oldest plants on our planet - Cactus Day, UNN reports.

Cactus Day was first celebrated in Latin America. The event quickly became popular in many countries around the world where people grow cacti at home.

According to scientists, cacti appeared on our planet 30-35 million years ago. In total, there are about 3 thousand species of cacti in the world. Some of them grow up to 20 meters in height, while others barely reach a few centimeters.

Cacti are pollinated by bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and even bats.

Cacti have adapted to life in the desert, they can easily tolerate heat up to +60 degrees.

75-90% of a cactus's weight is water. It all depends on the type of plant and its current moisture supply.

Cactus roots, unlike tree roots, go only slightly into the ground, which makes them easy to uproot or topple. But they grow significantly in width to absorb moisture from the maximum available area in the event of rain.

Another botanical holiday today is the International Argan Day.

Argan is a short tree that grows only in Morocco and is extremely resistant to the harsh local environment.

Today is also the Day of Trust in Your Intuition.

The goal of the event is to encourage people to trust their inner voice, life experience, and instincts in the most crucial moments of their lives, when making important decisions.

Fans of a healthy lifestyle should definitely join the World Health Day today.

The main goal of all today's various events is to fight against physical inactivity - a sedentary lifestyle that significantly impairs the metabolic process in the body. People are encouraged to be mobile and physically active whenever possible.

Even today, events are being held to mark World Lupus Day, an autoimmune disease that is accompanied by red rashes on various areas of the skin, general weakness, and muscle pain.

The disease affects 50 people out of 100 thousand. Women aged 16 to 55 are at risk, especially during pregnancy. pregnant women and women aged 16 to 55.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Apostle Simon.

Simon preached the teachings of Jesus in many lands and converted thousands of people to Christianity.

According to legend, he was martyred in the Caucasus.

Today, Semen, Kyrylo, and Taisiia celebrate their name days.