MasterChef super finalist shares a recipe for a delicious pudding made from leftover Easter cakes

MasterChef Season 12 superfinalist Olga Ryabenko told how to save uneaten Easter cakes and make a delicious bread pudding, reports UNN.

"Did you know that you can cook something with the leftover Easter cakes? Yes, you can really give them a second life," Ryabenko wrote on Instagram.

The MasterChef super finalist shared a recipe for an incredible dessert that the British usually make with stale bread.

So, for Easter bread pudding you will need:

- Easter cake (all leftovers);

- Butter - 50 g;

- Eggs - 4 pcs;

- Milk - 0.5 liters;

- Cream (15-30%) - 0.5 liters;

- Sugar - 120-150 g (depending on how sweet your cakes are);

- Vanilla sugar - 2 tsp;

- Powdered sugar.

Cooking process:

- Cut the cakes into pieces. Do not use the tops with icing.

- For the filling, mix all the ingredients until smooth, except for the butter and powdered sugar.

- Grease the mold with oil.

- Dip each piece in the filling and put it in the mold.

- Finally, pour the rest of the topping so that it covers the entire bread.

- Cut the butter into pieces and spread between the bread.

- Dust with powdered sugar and bake at 170° for 35 minutes.

"And even if your cakes are stale, you can surprise and delight your family with a delicious and unusual dessert," Ryabenko summarized.