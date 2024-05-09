MasterChef super finalist shares a recipe for a delicious pudding made from leftover Easter cakes
Kyiv • UNN
Olga Ryabenko, a super finalist of the 12th season of MasterChef, shared a recipe for a delicious bread pudding made from leftover Easter cakes.
"Did you know that you can cook something with the leftover Easter cakes? Yes, you can really give them a second life," Ryabenko wrote on Instagram.
The MasterChef super finalist shared a recipe for an incredible dessert that the British usually make with stale bread.
So, for Easter bread pudding you will need:
- Easter cake (all leftovers);
- Butter - 50 g;
- Eggs - 4 pcs;
- Milk - 0.5 liters;
- Cream (15-30%) - 0.5 liters;
- Sugar - 120-150 g (depending on how sweet your cakes are);
- Vanilla sugar - 2 tsp;
- Powdered sugar.
Cooking process:
- Cut the cakes into pieces. Do not use the tops with icing.
- For the filling, mix all the ingredients until smooth, except for the butter and powdered sugar.
- Grease the mold with oil.
- Dip each piece in the filling and put it in the mold.
- Finally, pour the rest of the topping so that it covers the entire bread.
- Cut the butter into pieces and spread between the bread.
- Dust with powdered sugar and bake at 170° for 35 minutes.
"And even if your cakes are stale, you can surprise and delight your family with a delicious and unusual dessert," Ryabenko summarized.