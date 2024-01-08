Massive Russian attack: enemy fires dozens of missiles at Ukraine, two killed and 33 wounded - OP

As a result of a massive missile attack by the Russian army on Ukraine this morning, two people were killed - in Kryvyi Rih and Khmelnytsky regions. Also, 33 people are currently known to have been injured, according to Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN reports.

January 8. The enemy fired dozens of rockets at peaceful towns and villages in Ukraine. As of now, 33 people have been injured and two people have been killed. The liquidation of the consequences of the shelling continues - wrote Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram.

Details

According to him, the Russian army launched a massive missile attack on Kryvyi Rih and Kryvyi Rih district. The enemy hit civilian objects: a shopping center, a high-rise building and private houses. According to Kuleba, one woman was killed and one wounded.

Reportedly, the situation is complicated by the bad weather that is raging in the region. In Kryvyi Rih, there are many power outages, power cuts, and electric transport is not working. Specialists are working on the ground in an emergency mode.

In the city of Novomoskovsk, the response is also underway. There are 24 victims there. Five of them are children. Private and apartment buildings were damaged. All people are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Shelling in Kharkiv region. Civilian objects were damaged in the city of Kharkiv. Public utilities are working on the spot, and the aftermath of the strike is being eliminated. Two people were injured.

Two people were rescued from the rubble in the city of Zmiiv. Rescue operations are still ongoing.

Zaporizhzhya region. Rockets hit residential areas of Zaporizhzhia. Specialists are working on the ground. As of now, four people are wounded. They are being provided with medical aid.

Explosions were also heard in Khmelnytsky region. Emergency services are working. Unfortunately, there is one dead, Kuleba said.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine noted that it is important not to ignore airborne alarms. "The enemy is insidious and hits civilian objects," he said.

