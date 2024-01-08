Massive Russian attack: enemy fires dozens of missiles at Ukraine, two killed and 33 wounded - OP

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 85688 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110214 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139804 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137422 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176121 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171596 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282631 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178204 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167201 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148833 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106472 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 84715 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 36737 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 59127 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44797 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 85688 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282631 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250251 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235369 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260686 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44797 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139804 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106655 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106649 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122761 views
Actual
Massive Russian attack: enemy fires dozens of missiles at Ukraine, two killed and 33 wounded - OP

Massive Russian attack: enemy fires dozens of missiles at Ukraine, two killed and 33 wounded - OP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31725 views

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine killed two people and wounded 33.

As a result of a massive missile attack by the Russian army on Ukraine this morning, two people were killed - in Kryvyi Rih and Khmelnytsky regions. Also, 33 people are currently known to have been injured, according to Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN reports

January 8. The enemy fired dozens of rockets at peaceful towns and villages in Ukraine. As of now, 33 people have been injured and two people have been killed. The liquidation of the consequences of the shelling continues

- wrote Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram.

Details 

According to him, the Russian army launched a massive missile attack on Kryvyi Rih and Kryvyi Rih district. The enemy hit civilian objects: a shopping center, a high-rise building and private houses. According to Kuleba, one woman was killed and one wounded.

Reportedly, the situation is complicated by the bad weather that is raging in the region. In Kryvyi Rih, there are many power outages, power cuts, and electric transport is not working. Specialists are working on the ground in an emergency mode.

In the city of Novomoskovsk, the response is also underway. There are 24 victims there. Five of them are children. Private and apartment buildings were damaged. All people are being provided with the necessary assistance. 

Shelling in Kharkiv region. Civilian objects were damaged in the city of Kharkiv. Public utilities are working on the spot, and the aftermath of the strike is being eliminated. Two people were injured.

Two people were rescued from the rubble in the city of Zmiiv. Rescue operations are still ongoing.

Zaporizhzhya region. Rockets hit residential areas of Zaporizhzhia. Specialists are working on the ground. As of now, four people are wounded. They are being provided with medical aid.

Explosions were also heard in Khmelnytsky region. Emergency services are working. Unfortunately, there is one dead, Kuleba said. 

AddendumAddendum

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine noted that it is important not to ignore airborne alarms. "The enemy is insidious and hits civilian objects," he said. 

Search operation continues in Zmiyiv, Kharkiv region, after Russian strike: Interior Ministry shows video of man's rescue08.01.24, 09:58 • 60266 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising