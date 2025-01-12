Massive explosion at a gas station in Yemen: explosion at a gas station leaves 8 dead and 50 wounded

A powerful explosion took place in the Yemeni province of Al-Bayda, killing 8 people and leaving fifty more wounded. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on the territory of a gas station, where a gas storage tank is also located.

According to preliminary reports, the explosion caused significant damage to the infrastructure in the area. The injured were taken to local hospitals, where doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

The causes of the tragedy are currently under investigation.

