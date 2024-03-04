Mass prison break in Haiti: 10 people killed

Ten people were killed during a mass escape of prisoners from the largest prison in Haiti, writes AR, reports UNN.

Details

Armed men attacked the national prison in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, where riots were taking place, and released prisoners.

At least ten people were killed during the escape of several thousand prisoners the agency writes.

According to the agency, there were 3,800 inmates in the prison before the attack, and about a hundred as of now.

Addendum Addendum

Haiti has been experiencing a long-standing socio-political crisis, which has been exacerbated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021. Since then, the influence of gangs engaged in extortion, kidnapping for ransom, and control of entire areas of the country, including fuel terminals, has increased.