Mass prison break in Haiti: 10 people killed
Kyiv • UNN
Ten people were killed during a mass escape from Haiti's largest prison in Port-au-Prince as a result of an attack by armed men, and thousands of prisoners escaped during the riots.
Details
Armed men attacked the national prison in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, where riots were taking place, and released prisoners.
At least ten people were killed during the escape of several thousand prisoners
According to the agency, there were 3,800 inmates in the prison before the attack, and about a hundred as of now.
Haiti has been experiencing a long-standing socio-political crisis, which has been exacerbated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021. Since then, the influence of gangs engaged in extortion, kidnapping for ransom, and control of entire areas of the country, including fuel terminals, has increased.