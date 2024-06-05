Mass poisoning occurred in the Odessa region: after visiting a cafe, 9 people were hospitalized, including 8 children

Mass food poisoning occurred in Reni in the Odessa region after eating in one cafe of the city, nine citizens were admitted to the district hospital, eight of them children, the police are investigating the circumstances, the GUNP in the region reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident was reported to law enforcement officers earlier this week by doctors. "Six children aged 7 to 13 and a 38-year-old mother with two children aged 10 and 12 were admitted to them during the day with signs of food poisoning. Doctors treated them and released them home for outpatient treatment," the police said.

During the inspection, we found that all the patients ate in the same cafe in the city, after which they became ill and went to a medical institution. As part of the initiated proceedings, a number of expert examinations have been appointed - said the head of the police department No. 2 of the Izmail District Police Department Nikolay Peschansky.

According to him, we entered information about the incident in the Unified Register of pre-trial investigations on the grounds of Part 1 of Article 325 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which qualifies violation of sanitary rules and norms for the Prevention of infectious diseases and mass poisoning. all circumstances of the incident are established.

